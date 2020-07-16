Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

