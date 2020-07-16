Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.48

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.48 and last traded at $93.43, with a volume of 1608528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

