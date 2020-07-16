Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1,257.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $194.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $199.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

