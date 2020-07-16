Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

