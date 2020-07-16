Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

