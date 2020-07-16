VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,214,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

