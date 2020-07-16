Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.