Van Strum & Towne Inc. Invests $988,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

