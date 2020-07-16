ValuEngine Upgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Buy

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,826,950.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,570 shares of company stock worth $25,986,938 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $53,772,000. AXA bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $3,076,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

