ValuEngine Upgrades S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Hold

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

STBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $857.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.41 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,977.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 189.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 72.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

