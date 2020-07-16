ValuEngine Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to “Buy”

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.47.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

