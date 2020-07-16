ValuEngine Upgrades CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) to “Sell”

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of CNXM opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

