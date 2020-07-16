ValuEngine Upgrades Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) to “Buy”

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

CAPR stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 6.83.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 750.83% and a negative return on equity of 128.89%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Capricor Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

