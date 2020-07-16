ValuEngine Lowers TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) to Strong Sell

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TWCF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

