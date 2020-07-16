ValuEngine Lowers Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SAH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $264,850.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $824,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $6,209,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $6,150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 167,499 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,032,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

