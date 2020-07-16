ValuEngine Lowers Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONCY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.50.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

