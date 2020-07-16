ValuEngine Lowers Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.