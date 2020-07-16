ValuEngine Downgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to Strong Sell

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE GEO opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The GEO Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The GEO Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.