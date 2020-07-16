ValuEngine Downgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to Strong Sell

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE GEO opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The GEO Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The GEO Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.