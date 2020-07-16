ValuEngine Downgrades Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Sell

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of RAD opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4,539.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 445,185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth approximately $5,936,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 48.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 314,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,847,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,710,000 after buying an additional 221,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 209,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

