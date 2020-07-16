ValuEngine Downgrades Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Sell

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 81.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.