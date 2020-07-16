ValuEngine Downgrades Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) to Strong Sell

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Nicholas Financial stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.59. Nicholas Financial has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 3.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,029,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,354 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

