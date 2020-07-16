ValuEngine Downgrades Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) to Strong Sell

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $98.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $113,589.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 102,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

