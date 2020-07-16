ValuEngine Downgrades Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Hold

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 633.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

