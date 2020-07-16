ValuEngine Downgrades DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) to Hold

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
DecisionPoint Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. DecisionPoint Systems has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
About DecisionPoint Systems
