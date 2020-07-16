ValuEngine Downgrades DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) to Hold

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DecisionPoint Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. DecisionPoint Systems has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Get DecisionPoint Systems alerts:

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DecisionPoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DecisionPoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.