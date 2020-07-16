ValuEngine Downgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Strong Sell

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

NYSE:AN opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

