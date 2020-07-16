ValuEngine Downgrades Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Hold

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

AMRS stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $697.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung acquired 3,689,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,067,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

