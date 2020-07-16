Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.67.

VMI opened at $113.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

