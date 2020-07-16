Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $72.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

