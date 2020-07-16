Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UTMD stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.39. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.29%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $532,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $710,940. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

