USDQ (USDQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 94.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $1.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00010670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00079713 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00327290 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050435 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002000 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,293 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.