Universal (NYSE:UVV) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:UVV opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Universal has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $632.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 26.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 97,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 129.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 49,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal by 35.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

