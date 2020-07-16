Universal (NYSE:UVV) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:UVV opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Universal has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.70.
Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $632.09 million for the quarter.
About Universal
Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
