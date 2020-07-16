UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.42.

NYSE:UNH opened at $308.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.66 and its 200-day moving average is $282.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

