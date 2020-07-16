Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniqure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.