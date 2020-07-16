Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNPRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

