Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 352,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UN opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus reduced their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

