Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $4.24 on Monday. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

