UNI COIN Market Cap Tops $23.98 Million (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004330 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and OEX. During the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and $9,151.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

