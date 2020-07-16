UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UMICY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ING Group lowered UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UMICORE GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMICY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

