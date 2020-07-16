Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $240,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $759,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,339.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,234. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,229,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 53,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

