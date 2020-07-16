UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.00

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.00 and last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UCB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Get UCB alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.