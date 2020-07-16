UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR stock opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $159.40. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

