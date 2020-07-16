UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets downgraded HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $64.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

