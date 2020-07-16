U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.