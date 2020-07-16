U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

