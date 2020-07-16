Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.35.

TWTR stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,584 shares of company stock worth $2,384,239. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 49.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

