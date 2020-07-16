Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $609.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $30.45.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Twin River Worldwide by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.