Tunc Doluca Sells 10,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 6th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00.
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.
- On Monday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00.
- On Tuesday, May 26th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
- On Friday, May 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth $49,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.12.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
