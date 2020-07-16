Tunc Doluca Sells 10,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth $49,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.12.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.