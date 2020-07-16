Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) vs. AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Critical Analysis

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trustmark and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.11% 8.81% 1.06% AmeriServ Financial 8.61% 5.51% 0.47%

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trustmark and AmeriServ Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 2 0 0 2.00 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trustmark currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.83%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and AmeriServ Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $710.41 million 2.00 $150.46 million $2.45 9.17 AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.76 $6.03 million N/A N/A

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Summary

Trustmark beats AmeriServ Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

