Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.19

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 361200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -957.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $204,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $218,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trupanion by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

