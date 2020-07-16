Truewealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Truewealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 23,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

